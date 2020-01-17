Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Priest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Priest

Notice Condolences

Donald Priest Notice
PRIEST Donald Leonard Peacefully at his home on Friday, January 3rd 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Doreen and dad of Maria and the late Shirley.
"Don will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends."
Service to be held at
St. Hilda's Church, Carleton on Friday, January 31st at 10.00am, followed by the Committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to the Stroke Association.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home, Thornton, Tel: 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -