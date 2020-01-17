|
|
|
PRIEST Donald Leonard Peacefully at his home on Friday, January 3rd 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Doreen and dad of Maria and the late Shirley.
"Don will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends."
Service to be held at
St. Hilda's Church, Carleton on Friday, January 31st at 10.00am, followed by the Committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to the Stroke Association.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home, Thornton, Tel: 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020