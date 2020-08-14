Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Cree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Cree

Notice Condolences

Doreen Cree Notice
Cree Doreen Peacefully passed
away at home
on 10th August 2020.

A dearly loved wife of Henry, much loved mum of Julia, Simon,
Martin and Nina, and a devoted Nannie to her 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Cherish carers, Trinity Hospice, and all the community nurses for their care and support over the last few months.

A service will be held at St Paul's Church on Friday 21st August at 12:15pm followed by a private family burial at Lytham Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -