Cree Doreen Peacefully passed
away at home
on 10th August 2020.
A dearly loved wife of Henry, much loved mum of Julia, Simon,
Martin and Nina, and a devoted Nannie to her 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Cherish carers, Trinity Hospice, and all the community nurses for their care and support over the last few months.
A service will be held at St Paul's Church on Friday 21st August at 12:15pm followed by a private family burial at Lytham Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020