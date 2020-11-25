|
|
|
DIXON Doreen Passed away peacefully at Alistre Lodge Nursing Home on Saturday, 14th November 2020.
Doreen
aged 95 years,
of South Shore, Blackpool.
Beloved wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mother of Michael and mother-in-law of Barbara. loving grandma of Claire, Susan and John and four great grandchildren. Also, a very dear and loving Aunt to Elizabeth.
Doreen will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 30th November 2020 at 9.30am.
Family flowers only, donations in Doreen's memory can be made to Cancer Research UK
Enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Blackpool.
Tel. 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020