SANDERSON Doreen On December 27th 2019,
peacefully, aged 88 years.
Loving wife of the late Sandy,
much loved mum of Vanessa and Sarah, mother in law of Andrew and Gran of Callum and Alex.
Funeral service to take place at
St Hilda's Church, Carleton on Monday 20th January 2020 at 10.30am followed by committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
No black by request please.
Family flowers only,
donations welcome if desired to The North West Air Ambulance
or Riding For The Disabled
(Kettering and District) c/o
and all enquiries to
Box Bros Ltd
Funeral Services
Tel 01253 885858
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020