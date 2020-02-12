|
|
|
Scowcroft Doreen Lois
(née Owen) On Friday 7th February 2020
in the care of Pilling Nursing Home, Doreen passed away
aged 94 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Harry,
much loved Mother of
Chris, Hazel, Jill and Jane also
much-loved Sister, Mother in Law,
Granny and Great Granny.
Her funeral service will take place
at Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday 20th February at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
North West Air Ambulance c/o
and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020