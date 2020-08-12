|
TAYLOR Doris Doris sadly passed away at Delaheys Nursing Care Home
on Thursday 6th August 2020,
aged 93 years.
Beloved and loving wife to the
late Roy, dearly loved mum to Keith and mother in law to Marjorie and also a cherished nan to David.
Doris will be dearly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
A funeral service for
Doris will take place on
Wednesday 19th August, 1.30pm
at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Please note, family only may
attend the service at this time.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu of flowers can be made
to "Trinity Hospice" c/o and all
further enquiries please to
J&A Porter, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Ansdell,
Lytham St Annes, FY8 1AH
01253 735423
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020