GRAVES Dorothy On 5th November 2020,
in hospital, Dorothy, aged 87 years,
of St Annes.
Beloved daughter of the
late Norman and Florence,
much loved partner of Colin.
Dorothy will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
Funeral Service at Church Road Methodist Church, St. Annes on Monday 30th November at 11.00am followed by burial at
St. Helens Cemetery.
Please contact the Funeral Director if you wish to attend the church service as numbers are limited to 30.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, to
The Salvation Army c/o
Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.,
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham, FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020