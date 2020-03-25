|
|
|
Gregory Dorothy Passed away in the tender care of the Rosehaven Care Home on March 15th 2020, aged 90 years.
Loving wife of the late Herbert, much loved mother of Robert
and Gill. Loving grandmother of Richard, Elizabeth and Victoria also "Uncle Granny" of Albie.
Dorothy will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral Service details withheld due to current advice in the circumstances and donations in memory of Dorothy may be
made direct to Marie Curie.
All enquiries to Box Bros Ltd.
Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020