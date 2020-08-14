|
|
|
LITHERLAND (Dorothy) On Tuesday 11th August 2020, peacefully whilst in the care of
The Conifers Care Home, Thornton-Cleveleys, Dorothy passed away, aged 94 years.
Much loved Mum to Nigel and Jacqueline, loving Nana to Charlotte, Peter and Samantha and a devoted great
Nana to Breanna.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place
at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 25th August 2020
at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Conifers Care Home,
Thornton- Cleveleys.
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020