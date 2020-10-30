Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Dorothy Monaghan
MONAGHAN Dorothy Ann With her beloved family by her side, peacefully at home on Thursday October 22nd,
aged 77 years.
A loving mum, nanna and auntie.
"Dorothy will be greatly missed
by her cherished
family and many friends".
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on Friday
November 6th at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Trinity Hospice.
Donations and all enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Lytham Road, Blackpool,
FY4 1RE, Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020
