|
|
|
Nickson nee Turner
Dorothy Of your charity please pray for
the repose of the soul of Dorothy who fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully in hospital on
Monday January 13th 2020,
aged 84 years.
Devoted and beloved wife of Cuthbert Joseph, dearly loved mother of Clair and Robert,
dear mother in law of Des and Kauser, proud mamma of Francesca and Reuben and
loving sister of Audrey.
Rest In Peace.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St Cuthbert's Catholic Church, Lytham Road on Thursday
January 30th at 12:00 noon followed by committal at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020