|
|
|
PARKIN (Dorothy) On Wednesday 15th January 2020, suddenly but peacefully whilst in hospital and of Cleveleys,
Dorothy passed away
aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Charlie, loving mother to Jackie, much loved nannie to Vicky and Lesley, Laurent and Andrew and a dear great nan of Holly and Alfie.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St Hilda's Church Carleton on Friday 7th February 2020 at
11am prior to committal at Carleton Crematorium at 11.45am.
All enquiries and floral tributes to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020