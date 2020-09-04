|
Singleton Dorothy Passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 27th 2020, 4 days short of her 90th birthday.
She was a loving Mother
and Grandmother and
will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at St. John the Baptist Church, Pilling, on Wednesday
16th September at 11.00 am.
Numbers will be limited due
to current restrictions; please
contact Moon's Funeral Service
(Tel 01253 810 492)
for further details.
Family flowers only, please. Donations are welcome to
St. John's Hospice, https://www.sjhospice.org.uk/
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 4, 2020