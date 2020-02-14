|
Stewart Dorothy Passed away peacefully in the care of her loving family on
Saturday 25th January 2020,
aged 85 years.
Loving wife of James 'Jim',
dear mother of Graham,
Sister of Margaret,
proud mother-in-law of Bernie,
devoted grandma of Josh,
Beth and Luke, and also much loved friend of Ian and Liz.
Dot will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 21st February at 11:45am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Air Ambulance and
or Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020