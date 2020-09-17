Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Naylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Naylor

Notice Condolences

Douglas Naylor Notice
NAYLOR Douglas
(Doug) Passed away peacefully
on September 9th 2020
at Trinity Hospice.

Doug aged 50 years, of Thornton. Devoted husband of Lynne, also a loving father of Declan and Davina.
Doug will be sadly missed by all his family, and his many friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday September 24th at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.

All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, FY6 7SF,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -