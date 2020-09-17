|
|
|
NAYLOR Douglas
(Doug) Passed away peacefully
on September 9th 2020
at Trinity Hospice.
Doug aged 50 years, of Thornton. Devoted husband of Lynne, also a loving father of Declan and Davina.
Doug will be sadly missed by all his family, and his many friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday September 24th at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, FY6 7SF,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 17, 2020