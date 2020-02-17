|
|
|
Wood Edith Alice
(Nee Thompson) Native of Little and Great Eccleston, born at Leckonby Hall.
Passed away peacefully
at Cleveleys Nursing Home on
9th February 2020, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late George (Monte) and loving mother of Barbara, also sister to the late Jenny (Pattinson), and the
late John Thompson.
Rest in peace.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool on Wednesday 26th February
at 11.00am.
C/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston,
PR3 0YA, Tel 01996 672328
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020