Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service (Great Eccleston)
Raikes Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 0YA
01995 672328
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Blackpool
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Wood

Notice Condolences

Edith Wood Notice
Wood Edith Alice
(Nee Thompson) Native of Little and Great Eccleston, born at Leckonby Hall.
Passed away peacefully
at Cleveleys Nursing Home on
9th February 2020, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late George (Monte) and loving mother of Barbara, also sister to the late Jenny (Pattinson), and the
late John Thompson.
Rest in peace.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool on Wednesday 26th February
at 11.00am.
C/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston,
PR3 0YA, Tel 01996 672328
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -