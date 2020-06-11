Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Rogerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Rogerson

Notice Condolences

Edna Rogerson Notice
ROGERSON Edna Passed away peacefully
in the loving care of Thornton Lodge Care Home on Sunday 7th June 2020, aged 98 years.
Reunited with devoted husband Lloyd, daughter Pam and grandson Ian. She will be sadly missed by loving son Bob, daughter in law Sue, grandaughters Clare and Jane, and Great grandchildren Benjamin, Evie, Kasia,
Mollie and Mack
and her extended family.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday 17th June at Carleton Crematorium at 10.30am. Donations if so desired may be given for Trinity Hospice, c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -