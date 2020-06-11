|
|
|
ROGERSON Edna Passed away peacefully
in the loving care of Thornton Lodge Care Home on Sunday 7th June 2020, aged 98 years.
Reunited with devoted husband Lloyd, daughter Pam and grandson Ian. She will be sadly missed by loving son Bob, daughter in law Sue, grandaughters Clare and Jane, and Great grandchildren Benjamin, Evie, Kasia,
Mollie and Mack
and her extended family.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday 17th June at Carleton Crematorium at 10.30am. Donations if so desired may be given for Trinity Hospice, c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 11, 2020