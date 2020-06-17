|
|
|
Atkinson Edward (Eddie) Passed away suddenly at home
on Friday 5th June 2020,
aged 81 years.
Devoted husband to Nina,
much loved dad to Lisa and the late Dean and Darren, cherished grandad to Mollie and Matthew, loving father- in-law to Stephen and a dear brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Eddie will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service and
cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 22nd June at 1.15pm.
The family have asked for bright colours to be worn.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Eddie to The Fishermen's Mission or Cancer Research UK c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 17, 2020