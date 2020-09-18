|
|
|
EAVES Edward Clifford
'Cliff'
1937-2020 Cliff sadly passed away on Thursday 10th September 2020, aged 83 years,
at his home address.
Beloved Husband of Sylmay,
loving Dad to Stephen,
David and Paul, devoted Grandad and Great Grandad to all
of his Grandchildren.
Cliff will be deeply missed by
all who knew and loved him.
His funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 25th September 2020
at 10.30 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Cliff
to Cancer Research UK,
27/29 Talbot Road,
Blackpool FY1 1LL.
All further enquiries please to Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road,
Blackpool,
FY3 7EP,
01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 18, 2020