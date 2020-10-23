Home

ROGAN Dr Edward Former GP of South King Street Medical Centre, Blackpool.
Eddie passed away peacefully on 16th October 2020
surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved husband of June, a much loved and loving dad, father in law, grandpa and great grandpa.
Eddie will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends.
Requiem Mass at St. Teresa's Catholic Church, Cleveleys on Friday 30th October at 12.00 followed by private cremation.
Due to current circumstances, Eddie's funeral will be by
invitation only.
The funeral will be live streamed and can be viewed by visiting channel 2 here https://briandavidfilms.co.uk/livestream/channel2 and
the password is 4738
No flowers by request, donations in memory of Eddie may be sent to Trinity Hospice, c/o the Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd. 42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 23, 2020
