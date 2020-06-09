Home

Edward Steel

Notice Condolences

Edward Steel Notice
STEEL Edward (Ted) Passed away in Victoria Hospital on 28th May, after a short illness at the grand age of 95 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joan,
dear dad of Susan and Jacqueline,
father in law of Mike and John,
grandad to Mark, Hayley, Samantha, Georgina and Adam,
great grandad to Lola, Phoebe, Roman, Rafa and Jaxon.
Funeral service and burial will be held at Carlton Cemetery on Thursday 18th June at 11.45am, leaving from his home at
Elk View Court, Bispham
at 11.25am.
Donations, if desired, direct to
The Blue Skies Hospital Fund,
Tel: 01253 957904 otherwise
all enquiries and flowers to
Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road, Layton,
Blackpool, FY8 7EP,
Tel: 01253 301 306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 9, 2020
