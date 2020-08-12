|
|
|
SYKES (Edward) Lifelong member of
Pilling and Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band
On Saturday 8th August 2020, peacefully whilst in the care
of The Farthings Care Home,
Ted passed away aged 78 years.
Ted was a dearly beloved husband, dad, step dad, granddad and great granddad who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 25th August at 11.00 am
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Prostate Cancer c/o
the funeral director or via www.memorygiving.com
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton Cleveleys,
FY5-5BU
Tel - 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020