FOWLER (formerly Mccluskey)
(nee Rossall)
Edwina Karen Passed away peacefully
in Royal Preston Hospital on
Thursday July 30th 2020,
aged 56 years.
Dearly loved wife of George,
loving mum of Nick, Jason
and Curt, doting marmar of
Millie & Lottie and grandma
of Jesse, Logan and Julienna.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday August 17th at 2:00 pm.
Flowers may be sent or
donations if preferred to for
The Stroke Association.
All donations, floral tributes
and enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 01253 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 11, 2020