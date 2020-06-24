Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Eileen Ashburn

Notice

Eileen Ashburn Notice
ASHBURN EILEEN The family of the late Eileen would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards of condolence received at this sad time. Thank you to The Haematology Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and Trinity Hospice for all the care given to Eileen, Ian Abbott for his kind words and comforting service, Home Bakery for the lovely buffet and Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes.
Finally to JP Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 24, 2020
