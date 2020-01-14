|
|
|
ATKINSON Eileen Of your charity please pray for the repose
of the soul of Eileen who, fortified by the rites
of the Holy Mother Church
passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 1st January 2020, aged 89 years.
Devoted wife of the late Leslie, loving mother of David, Martin, Anne and the late Michael,
much loved mother-in-law of Felicity and Deborah, and cherished grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Requiem mass will be held at
St Kentigern's Catholic Church, Newton Drive, Blackpool,
on Tuesday 21st January, at 1:00pm prior to committal at Carleton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu may be made for the Stroke Association.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons. Devonshire House Funeral
Home. Telephone: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020