Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Atkinson

Notice Condolences

Eileen Atkinson Notice
ATKINSON Eileen Of your charity please pray for the repose
of the soul of Eileen who, fortified by the rites
of the Holy Mother Church
passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 1st January 2020, aged 89 years.
Devoted wife of the late Leslie, loving mother of David, Martin, Anne and the late Michael,
much loved mother-in-law of Felicity and Deborah, and cherished grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Requiem mass will be held at
St Kentigern's Catholic Church, Newton Drive, Blackpool,
on Tuesday 21st January, at 1:00pm prior to committal at Carleton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu may be made for the Stroke Association.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons. Devonshire House Funeral
Home. Telephone: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -