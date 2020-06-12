|
CHRISTOPHER On 4th June 2020, sadly passed
away in hospital following a fall
at home, Eileen, aged 83 years.
The dearly beloved wife of the late
Roy Christopher, very dear mother
of Lynn, Carole and Jane, a loving
mother-in-law and a devoted
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral Service and committal for
close family only due to current
restrictions at Park Crematorium
Lytham, on Thursday 18th June
at 3.30p.m.
Family flowers only but donations
may be made to the MS Society,
direct or c/o the Funeral Director;
Steven R. Baxendale, 189, Kirkham
Road, Freckleton, Preston,
PR4 1HU. Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 12, 2020