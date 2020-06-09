Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Thornton Cleveleys)
The Willows
Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 4AB
01253 859159
Eileen Dalingwater

Eileen Dalingwater Notice
DALINGWATER Eileen It is with great sadness that we announce Eileen passed away peacefully on 3rd June 2020,
aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of the late Vinny, loving mum of Cora and the late Madeleine and mother-in-law of Wilf. She also leaves her cherished pet Bella, her loyal companion of the last 15 years.
"My mum was a lovely lady who will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends."
Funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 16th June at 11:00am.
All enquiries and floral
tributes please c/o

D. Hollowell & Sons.
The Willows Funeral Home.
Tel: 859159
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 9, 2020
