DALINGWATER Eileen Cora and Wilf would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, support, cards, letters, donations and beautiful floral tributes received during their sad loss.
Thanks also to the
Reverend Linda Tomkinson
for her kind and comforting words and lovely service,
and to all those who attended.
Many thanks to
D. Hollowell & Sons for their
caring and dignified arrangements,
especially to Rachel for
all the help she gave us.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 22, 2020