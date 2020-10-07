|
Davies Eileen Patricia On September 29th, 2020 following a long illness died peacefully in
Trinity Hospice under the loving care of the Trinity angels.
Beloved wife of Stephen.
Devoted mother of John, Stephanie and Matthew.
Loving Nana to Isobel, Tamsin, Catrin, Sasha, Ciaran and Carlos.
Dearly loved sister of Malcolm, Diane, Peter and John.
A lovely human being who
found love in her heart for all.
Requiem Mass at
Our Lady Star of the Sea on
Friday 23rd October at 11.30 am.
Due to current restrictions the service is by invitation only.
For those unable to attend, Eileen's funeral will be live streamed and can be viewed at https://briandavidfilms.co.uk/funeral/livestream/channel1
Password 2791
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired, may be sent for
Trinity Hospice c/o the
Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020