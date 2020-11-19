Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Thornton Cleveleys)
The Willows
Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 4AB
01253 859159
Elaine Spratt

Notice

Elaine Spratt Notice
SPRATT Elaine Passed away peacefully in
Trinity Hospice on
Tuesday 3rd November 2020,
aged 73 years.
Dearly loved daughter of Caroline and the late Eric, much loved sister of the late Sheila and
a dear cousin.
Please keep Elaine and her family in your thoughts on Thursday 26th November at 12:00 noon when they will be celebrating her life in a private family service.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home, Thornton Tel: 859159
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020
