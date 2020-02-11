|
|
|
BOLTON Elizabeth
(Betty) Formerly of Carr Head Lane, Poulton-le-Fylde.
Passed away peacefully at Alexandra Court Care Home, on 19th January 2020, aged 90 years.
Devoted wife of the late Richard, Mum of Paul, Anne and Clare, Grandma of Dave,
Phil, Louise, and Alex.
Rest in Peace.
God Bless.
Service at Poulton Methodist Church, on Monday 17th February 2020 at 11.30am,
followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired to "Action for Children".
All enquiries to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020