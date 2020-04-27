Home

BUTLER (Elizabeth Beryl) Peacefully at home on
April 20th 2020, Beryl, aged 83 years, of Marton, Blackpool.
The beloved wife of the late Derek Butler, dearly loved mum of Gail and Dean, mother in law of Kath, devoted grandma of Lee, Nicholas, Scott, Joshua and Stacey and nonma Dolly of Lilly.
'She will be sadly missed by all her relatives and many friends.'
Please note the funeral service is private and there will be a memorial service at a later date.
Donations if desired maybe sent for Cancer Research UK c/o
Mrs T. Stables, 2 Beetham Place, Blackpool. FY3 8HL
Enquiries to
Box Bros.Ltd. Funeral Service. 01253-791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020
