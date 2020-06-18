Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Wallace Notice
WALLACE Elizabeth
(Betty) Sadly in the loving care of the Conifers Nursing Home on
Monday June 8th 2020,
aged 81 years.

Beloved sister of Margaret and sister-in-law of Matt,
dearest aunt of Carol-Ann and Martin, Andrea and Ashley, Charlene and Harry and
great aunt of Jasper, Lois,
Violet and Primrose.
"Never more than a thought away, loved and missed every day"
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,
while they have a private burial service on Wednesday June 24th. Family flowers only please.

All enquiries c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Lytham Road, Blackpool,
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 18, 2020
