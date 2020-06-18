|
|
|
WALLACE Elizabeth
(Betty) Sadly in the loving care of the Conifers Nursing Home on
Monday June 8th 2020,
aged 81 years.
Beloved sister of Margaret and sister-in-law of Matt,
dearest aunt of Carol-Ann and Martin, Andrea and Ashley, Charlene and Harry and
great aunt of Jasper, Lois,
Violet and Primrose.
"Never more than a thought away, loved and missed every day"
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,
while they have a private burial service on Wednesday June 24th. Family flowers only please.
All enquiries c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Lytham Road, Blackpool,
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 18, 2020