Elizabeth Westhead Notice
WESTHEAD (Elizabeth) Elizabeth passed away peacefully at The Owls Care Home, Blackpool on Tuesday 31st March 2020,
aged 80 years.
A dearly loved and devoted
Wife of Roy, a much loved
Mum of Janice and Sarah,
a wonderful Grandma of Ellie and dear Mother in law of Shaz.
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers while they have a private funeral service on Friday 17th April. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to The Alzheimer's Society (Donations can be made online via www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk).
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, 497 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RE. Tel: 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020
