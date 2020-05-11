Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool
58 Bispham Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0NR
01253 596754
Carleton Crematorium
HOWARTH Elleen Wynne
(nee Webb) Aged 93 years
Promoted to Glory on May 5th
in Victoria Hospital
after suffering a stroke.
A much respected sister,
sister in law, auntie and
great auntie, also
a friend to many in Layton,
particularly at Sherwood Court.
Elleen's funeral will be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday May 22nd but
due to present circumstances
the funeral will be
attended by family only.
Any donations in memory of
Elleen can be made directly
to Age concern.
Any enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Bispham Road, Blackpool
Tel 01253 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 11, 2020
