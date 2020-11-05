|
|
|
DICKSON Ellen Veronica Formerly of Femme
Poulton-le-Fylde
Passed away peacefully with her daughter Samantha by her side at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
in peace and tranquillity.
Loved and cherished by all her family; Samantha, Kerry, Nicki, Carl, David (her late husband) and Albie, also grandchildren Alexandra, Oliver and Chester.
Veronica will be so sadly missed
by all her family, and her
many friends.
Please wear something bright in memory of Veronica.
Funeral Service to be held
at The Parish Church of
Poulton-le-Fylde (St. Chad) on Friday November 13th at 1.30pm, followed by cremation at Carleton Crematorium at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Children With Leukaemia (Foresters Fund) or The Stroke Association.
All enquiries to C. T. Hull Funeral Service, tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020