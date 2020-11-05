Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Dickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Dickson

Notice Condolences

Ellen Dickson Notice
DICKSON Ellen Veronica Formerly of Femme
Poulton-le-Fylde
Passed away peacefully with her daughter Samantha by her side at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
in peace and tranquillity.

Loved and cherished by all her family; Samantha, Kerry, Nicki, Carl, David (her late husband) and Albie, also grandchildren Alexandra, Oliver and Chester.
Veronica will be so sadly missed
by all her family, and her
many friends.

Please wear something bright in memory of Veronica.

Funeral Service to be held
at The Parish Church of
Poulton-le-Fylde (St. Chad) on Friday November 13th at 1.30pm, followed by cremation at Carleton Crematorium at 2.45pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Children With Leukaemia (Foresters Fund) or The Stroke Association.

All enquiries to C. T. Hull Funeral Service, tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -