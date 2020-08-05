|
|
|
WHITEHEAD Ellen It is with great sadness we have to announce that our lovely Mum, Ellen passed away peacefully on Saturday 25th July 2020 at
The Movern Care Centre,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Frank Whitehead, much loved Mum to Lesley, Stephen, Christine & Susan and special Nan & Great-Nan, a loving sister to Robert, Margaret, Jimmy, Mike & Pat.
Sadly missed and
reunited with Frank.
'Journey far and travel safe,
make this world a better place
and keep that smile upon your face
I'll be right by your side'
Many thanks to all the staff of
The Movern Care Centre for their exceptional care of Ellen over the last 5 years.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Nicholas Church, Fleetwood on Friday 14th August 2020 at 10:45am, followed by a committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to be sent directly to Cancer Research UK www.cancerresearchuk.org
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria Road East, Thornton- Cleveleys. FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020