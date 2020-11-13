|
|
|
Scholes Elsie On 30th October 2020,
suddenly at home, Elsie,
aged 77 years.
Loving wife of the late Herbert,
dearly loved Mum of Lisa
and surrogate Grandma
for many children.
The funeral service and interment
will take place on Tuesday
the 17th November 2020 in Hollinwood Chapel Hollinwood Cemetery, Oldham at 1.00pm followed by interment
in the cemetery.
Family flowers may be sent,
donations in lieu of flowers
for Barnardo's.
All inquiries to
Cheethams Funeral Service
0161-790-2924
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020