The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool
58 Bispham Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0NR
01253 596754
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
11:45
Carleton Crematorium
Elsie Stewart Notice
STEWART Elsie Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Monday 3rd August,
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mum of Gordon and Lindsay, mother in law of Jane and David. Caring grandma of Paul, Laura, Neil, Robert and Matthew.
Elsie will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Her funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 13th August at 11:45am followed by burial.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road, Blackpool, 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 8, 2020
