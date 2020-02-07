Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elspeth Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elspeth Wells

Notice Condolences

Elspeth Wells Notice
WELLS Elspeth
(of Midgeland Road, Blackpool) Suddenly at her home on
Friday January 24th, 2020,
aged 88 years.
Re-united with her beloved husband Arthur.
Dearly loved cousin of
Edward and Pam.
Elspeth will be greatly missed
by her loving family,
friends and neighbours.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Thursday February 20th
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to
The British Heart Foundation. Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Lytham Road, Blackpool
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -