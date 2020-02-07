|
|
|
WELLS Elspeth
(of Midgeland Road, Blackpool) Suddenly at her home on
Friday January 24th, 2020,
aged 88 years.
Re-united with her beloved husband Arthur.
Dearly loved cousin of
Edward and Pam.
Elspeth will be greatly missed
by her loving family,
friends and neighbours.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Thursday February 20th
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to
The British Heart Foundation. Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Lytham Road, Blackpool
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020