Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00
Park Crematorium
Lytham
Emma Cowburn Notice
Cowburn Peacefully in hospital
on February 11th, 2020,
Emma (Emmie), aged 84 years
of South Shore, Blackpool.
The beloved wife of the late Graham, dearly loved mum of Susan, Mark, Ann, Duncan and Louise, dear mother in law of
Ian, Linda, Mark, Mandy and Viv,
a devoted nana, granny and
loving sister and auntie.

"She will be sadly missed by
all her relatives and friends."

Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on
Monday 2nd March 2020
at 12:00 noon.
Please note, the family have asked you to wear a splash of tangerine.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for The Boathouse Youth c/o
The Funeral Director.
Enquiries to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
13/15 Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool,
FY4 4AP. Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
