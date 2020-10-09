Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Enid Graham Notice
GRAHAM Enid Passed away peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on
Friday 25th September 2020,
aged 74 years.
Loving and devoted wife of Stan,
a much loved and cherished mum of Alex and a dearly loved
sister-in-law of Careene.
"Enid was a very special lady and will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her".
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 12th October at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu may be made for Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries, donation and
floral tributes please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons Highfield
Funeral Home. Telephone: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020
