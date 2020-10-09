|
|
|
GRAHAM Enid Passed away peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on
Friday 25th September 2020,
aged 74 years.
Loving and devoted wife of Stan,
a much loved and cherished mum of Alex and a dearly loved
sister-in-law of Careene.
"Enid was a very special lady and will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her".
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 12th October at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu may be made for Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries, donation and
floral tributes please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons Highfield
Funeral Home. Telephone: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020