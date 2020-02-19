Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Thornton Cleveleys
42 Kelso Avenue
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 3JG
01253 864899
Eric Atkinson Notice
ATKINSON Eric Passed away peacefully on 15th of February 2020 with his loving family by his side.
A dearly loved husband, dad, grandad and great grandad.
His funeral service will be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday
4th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
should you wish to make a donation in Eric's memory
they will be gratefully received for
Trinity Hospice or
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to:
Co-Op Funeralcare,
42 Kelso Ave, Cleveleys, FY5 3JG
Tel: 01253 864899
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020
