Eric Forster Notice
FORSTER Eric Arthur After a short illness Eric passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December
29th 2019, aged 84 years.
Devoted husband of
the late Jacqueline,
much loved dad of Helen,
step father of Caterina,
father in law of Mark,
grandad of Edward and Jack
and dearly loved brother of Sylvia.
Service to be held at Carleton
Crematorium on Monday
January 20th at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
Tel: 859159.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
