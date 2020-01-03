|
NUTT Eric Eric, aged 94 years, formerly
of Bispham and Middleton,
passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 25th December 2019 at Ryecourt Nursing Home, Blackpool.
The loved husband of Alma and beloved widower of Winnie.
R.I.P.
Loving Father of Philip and Tricia, devoted Grandpa of Gabrielle
and Karl, James and Kristina, Katherine and Will, Laurence and Verity. A special Great Grandpa
to Sophia, Harper-James,
Milly and Martha.
Eric will be sadly missed by
all his friends and family.
His funeral service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 6th January 2020
at 3.30pm.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road, Blackpool
01253 596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020