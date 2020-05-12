Home

Ernest Sumner Notice
SUMNER Ernest
'Farren' Passed away peacefully
in the care of
Bankhouse Care Home
on Monday 4th May 2020
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved husband,
much loved father of Karen
and Deborah. Dear father in-law
of Colin and Richard.
Treasured grandpa of Jenna, Natalie, Jon, Tom and Sophie. Great grandpa of Cairon, Elinor, Adam, Charlotte, Evelyn and Noah.

Farren will be sadly missed
by all his friends and family.

Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 12, 2020
