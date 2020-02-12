Home

Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Esther Willis Notice
Willis Esther Idena Passed away peacefully on
31st January 2020,
aged 97 years.
Esther will be sadly missed
by family and many friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Oswald's Church,
Preesall on Tuesday
25th February at 12.00 noon,
followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to
Trinity Hospice.
C/o and all enquiries contact
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
