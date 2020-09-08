Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Featherstone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Featherstone

Notice Condolences

Ethel Featherstone Notice
FEATHERSTONE Ethel Ethel passed away peacefully
on August 29th, 2020,
aged 95 years.
Loving Mum of John and
mother in law of Kay, step mum
to Julie and a much loved grandma of Eleanor, Daniel & Paul.
Funeral service at
St Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham on Thursday
September 10th at 11.15 am
prior to cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium
at 12 noon.
All enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -