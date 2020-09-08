|
FEATHERSTONE Ethel Ethel passed away peacefully
on August 29th, 2020,
aged 95 years.
Loving Mum of John and
mother in law of Kay, step mum
to Julie and a much loved grandma of Eleanor, Daniel & Paul.
Funeral service at
St Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham on Thursday
September 10th at 11.15 am
prior to cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium
at 12 noon.
All enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 8, 2020